Friday, June 30, 2017

Damen Completes Keppel Verolme Takeover

June 30, 2017

  (Photo: Damen)
  From left to right: Durk-Jan Nederlof, Managing Director Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, and Ang Ting Yang, General Manager Corporate Development Keppel Offshore Marine. (Photo: Damen)
Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC), a part of Damen Shipyards Group, said it has finalized its acquisition of the Keppel Verolme shipyard from Keppel Offshore & Marine.

DSC’s acquisition of the yard follows an initial agreement made between the two parties in April of this year. From July 1, the Keppel Verolme shipyard, including its 250 staff members, will continue operations under the Damen flag.

The Verolme yard, located in Rotterdam’s Botlek harbor, with three dry docks – the largest of which measures 405 x 90 meters – and almost 2km of quay capacity, will expand DSC’s portfolio. DSC already operates eight repair and conversion yards in the Netherlands and another eight abroad.

Durk-Jan Nederlof, Managing Director of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, said, “The [Verolme yard] facilities and personnel are complementary to our existing organization. This acquisition will enable us to serve our existing clients even better while opening up new opportunities.”

