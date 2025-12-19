Wrist Acquires Delaware Ship Supply

Wrist Group, a leader in marine supply, logistics and budget management services for the maritime industry and a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC (“JFLCO”), has announced the acquisition of Delaware Ship Supply (“DSS”), a ship supplier headquartered in Camden, NJ. Founded in 1904, DSS provides a broad portfolio of customized services, including provisions, stores, technical products and spare parts logistics.

“We’re excited to welcome Don Rush and his colleagues in Delaware Ship Supply. With more than 100 years of experience, Delaware Ship Supply has built a strong reputation serving American and international customers with marine supplies across the major ports of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland," said Jens Holger Nielsen, Group Chief Executive Officer at Wrist. "I am confident that our customers will benefit from the combined capabilities and synergies of Wrist and Delaware Ship Supply.”

Don Rush, Chief Executive Officer of DSS, added, “As part of Wrist, Delaware Ship Supply gains significant opportunities beyond traditional ship supply. We will be able to expand our customer offerings overseas through the global Wrist network and enhance our customer value proposition through Wrist’s advanced digital customer platforms. But most importantly, partnering with Wrist will allow us to serve our customers more effectively.”