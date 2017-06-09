Foss Enlists ABS for Sub M Compliance Service

Seattle based Foss Maritime, owner and operator of a fleet of tugs offering maritime transportation and logistics services , has awarded a contract to classification society ABS to support compliance with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter M requirements.

The contract positions ABS as Foss’ Third Party Organization (TPO), providing a complete suite of Subchapter M services, including TPO surveys, International Safety Management (ISM) compliance, Load Line compliance and audits of its Responsible Carrier Program (RCP).

“The tug and barge industry has been preparing for compliance with Subchapter M regulations for several years,” said Foss Maritime’s VP of Operations and Marine Assurance Igor Loch. “We embraced ABS as our exclusive Subchapter M partner based on their continued commitment to towing vessel safety and its comprehensive compliance solutions. We feel confident that ABS will contribute to our continued success.”