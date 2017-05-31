DNV GL Grants AiP for Composite Tween Deck Design

A new 65k open-hatch general cargo carrier design concept jointly developed by DNV GL and Oshima Shipbuilding has been launched at Nor-Shipping.

Intended for a wide range of project cargoes and packaged goods, the vessel design includes composite tween decks to maximize space utilization and save weight. This tween deck solution was also awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV GL, presented to Sho Minami, the CEO of Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV GL – Maritime.

“We believe this new ship design delivers an excellent combination of characteristics to meet the varying requirements of the open-hatch general cargo segment. Several new technologies for general cargo carriers have been implemented, such as composite tween decks, a PTO/PTI shaft generator and batteries. This results in a design that offers shorter port handling times, reduced maintenance costs and a simple, cost-effective manufacturing process,” said Sho Minami, CEO of Oshima Shipbuilding Co. “The cooperation with DNV GL on developing the overall design and the tween deck solution was very successful and we are very proud to receive the AiP, after seeing the first full-size prototype of the tween decks through testing.”

“This innovative, open-hatch general cargo carrier design is a good example of how cooperation between industry partners can benefit the maritime industry. Oshima has made a name for itself in developing open-hatch carrier designs, and we are very pleased that we were chosen as a partner in this undertaking,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV GL – Maritime. “The jointly developed tween deck demonstrates how composite materials can save weight and bring additional benefits, without compromising on safety. DNV GL and Oshima have worked together to research the use of low-weight composite material for bulk carriers and general cargo carriers for many years, and I am pleased to see that this concept has now reached a level where it can be integrated into this ready-to-order 65k design.”

The new design features a high cubic and deadweight capacity at a shallow draught, enabled by an increased breadth without compromising performance. This allows the ship to enter a large number of ports. It has eight box-shaped cargo holds with full-width hatch openings, including two long holds for larger project cargoes. One of the design’s most prominent features is the use of tween decks to maximizes the vessel concept’s space utilization. Jointly developed by Oshima, DNV GL, CompOcean and IKNOW Machinery, the tween decks are made of composite material, which also makes them 50 per cent lighter than steel versions, without sacrificing any of the functionality, service or safety. In addition, the design boasts battery assisted crane operations, a propulsion arrangement with a PTO/PTI shaft generator and the possibility to select different fuel and technology options to meet current and future emissions regulations.

Vessel specifications:

Length: 210 m

Breadth: 35 m

Max draught: 13.1 m

Deadweight: 65,000 mt

Cubic capacity: 77,000 m3