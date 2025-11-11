Concordia Damen Delivers Tanker to Gambler Shipping B.V.

Concordia Damen has announced the delivery of a CDS Tanker 135. Last week, the vessel successfully passed its trials, after having been outfitted at Concordia Damen’s shipyard in Werkendam by its long-time outfitter CCM3, and many trusted suppliers and partners.

MTS Gambler is 135 meters long and 11.45 meters wide and is designed for the transport of mineral oils. It boasts a cargo capacity of 4,180 m³.

Due to its proven and optimized design, the vessel sails with minimal resistance and features a favorable speed-power curve. Propulsion is provided by two reliable CAT C32 engines (2 x 709 kW), ensuring low fuel consumption.