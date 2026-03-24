Ports of Indiana Handles First Aluminum Shipment

Ports of Indiana has opened a new federally approved bonded storage facility at its Mount Vernon port, marking a major expansion of capabilities and enabling the port to handle its first barge shipment of aluminum.

The shipment, totaling approximately 1,650 tons of aluminum, arrived after traveling by ocean vessel from Asia to New Orleans and then by barge to Indiana. The aluminum will be distributed to Midwest manufacturers, where it will be used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, construction, and packaging materials.

The new facility – developed in approximately six weeks to meet urgent customer demand – positions Mount Vernon as a competitive Midwest hub for duty-deferred storage of high-value commodities.

Bonded storage areas are secure, government-authorized facilities where imported goods can be stored without immediate payment of duties or taxes. This allows businesses to defer those costs for up to five years, improving cash flow and enabling more flexible supply chain strategies.

The Mount Vernon bonded facility includes both indoor and outdoor storage, featuring a 20,000-square-foot warehouse and one-acre storage yard. To meet federal requirements, Ports of Indiana installed approximately 800 feet of fencing, security cameras, access controls and aggregate laydown yard.

The facility is operated by Indiana River & Rail Terminals, the largest general cargo operator on the Ohio River, which partners with Ports of Indiana to operate terminals in Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville.

Mount Vernon’s capabilities support efficient handling and distribution of bulk and breakbulk cargoes, including the use of a 60-ton overhead crane to transload shipments from barge to truck or rail. The port offers access to five Class I railroads, 10 barge berths, fleeting capacity for over 400 barges, and 600 acres available for development. Its location near the median center of the U.S. population and the I-69 Canada-Mexico trade corridor provides strategic advantages for reaching Midwest markets.

The Mount Vernon bonded facility is designed to support industries handling high-value or high-tariff goods, including metals, automotive, energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage products. In addition to aluminum, the facility is capable of handling a wide range of commodities via barge, rail, and truck, further enhancing the port’s multimodal capabilities and expanding its role as a key logistics and trade hub for the Midwest.



