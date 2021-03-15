Concordia Damen Launches Capital Fund for Inland Vessel Sales

Concordia Damen announced Monday it has launched a capital fund to facilitate the purchase of new and/or used inland vessels.

The company has made available a business plan tool on its website, providing its customers—on a nonobligatory basis—the possibility of having a customized plan calculated for a motor vessel of its stock database.

The resultant plan is specifically designed to serve as the first assessment of the financing of a vessel. Following the data capture on the website, the client receives the customized business plan by email.

Should the financing requirements of the banks not be fully met, the business plan tool will provide information on additional financing options which can be provided by the newly launched BesteVaer Capital Fund.

Chris Kornet, CEO of Concordia Damen, said, “With this move we have added value to our solutions, providing our clients with a helpful financing tool. This will facilitate easier purchasing of new and used inland shipping vessels from our stock portfolio and help provide stimulation to the inland shipping industry.