Condon Claims Management Acquires Marine Claims Associates

Condon Claims Management, a leading claims management advisory firms, has acquired US-based Marine Claims Associates LLC.

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone for Condon Claims Management, which is part of the Thomas Miller Group, as the firm continues to broaden its presence in the US market, enabling it to offer greater claims management and adjusting services in the maritime, logistics, energy and construction sectors.

Crucially, Marine Claims Associates’ vast experience in handling P&I claims will enhance Condon Claims Managements’ ability to expand its services along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

With the addition of the Marine Claims Associates team at the new office in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Condon Claims Management will expand its presence in the Northeastern United States. The acquisition will take place effective immediately and the entire Marine Claims Associates’ team will fall under the Condon Claims Management brand.