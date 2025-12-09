HII Deepens Partnership with Babcock International Group in Support of Virginia-Class Submarine Construction

HII and Babcock International Group announced they have signed a contract that expands their strategic partnership to further support Virginia-class submarine construction throughput at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. Additionally, the contract will build resiliency within HII’s submarine supply base.

This is the first Virginia-class outsourced contract to Babcock in support of NNS-specific submarine work, authorizing Babcock to build complex submarine assemblies at the Rosyth facility in Scotland for Virginia-class Block VI fast-attack submarines.

The expansion of the partnership with Babcock will increase the number of suppliers that can perform large structure work with requisite quality.

In July 2023, HII and Babcock entered into a strategic agreement to collaborate on naval and civil nuclear decommissioning and construction opportunities in the U.K. and U.S.

Since then, the companies have successfully worked across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, including the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification (AUSSQ) program to accelerate the identification and qualification of Australian suppliers and products into the U.S. submarine industrial base. The program is working toward expanding to include products entering the U.K. submarine industrial base for the Astute-class.

At Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) earlier this year, Babcock and HII signed a memorandum of understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s world-leading submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems (WHLS). The collaboration aims to deliver UUV torpedo tube launch and recovery (TTLR), strengthening the undersea advantage of the U.K. Royal Navy and allied navies.