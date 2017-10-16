SUNY Maritime College to Host LNG Conference

As demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) grows, so does the need for LNG carriers. Many shipping companies in recent years have placed orders for LNG ships, and shipyards are busy building them. The maritime industry is also exploring ships powered by natural gas, rather than more traditional sources.

To address this topic, SUNY Maritime College will host a conference, LNG: Not just a cargo, on Thursday, November 2. The conference will include presentations and panel discussions from a wide variety of maritime companies, including the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV-GL, General Dynamics, Tote Maritime, Shell and Northstar Midstream.

“For years, shipping companies have focused on transporting LNG,” said Eric Johansson, professor of Marine Transportation, and vice-chair of the professional education and training department. “While the need for LNG bunker vessels is growing, we also need to consider it as a maritime fuel. This conference will bring industry leaders together for a large and important conversation.”

The event is sponsored by Tote Maritime, Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd., General Dynamics, Northstar Midstream, Clay Maitland, International Registries, Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines , and the New York City Economic Development Corp.