Gulf Coast shipbuilder Conrad Shipyard was awarded a contract to build a new steel spud barge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Conrad was the sole bidder for the contract, which was awarded by the Corps' Philadelphia district.

Under the $9,106,800 firm-fixed-price award, Conrad will design, construct, test, and deliver the new barge.

Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025.