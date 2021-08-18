Conrad Delivers First of Four Spud Barges for McDonough

Conrad Shipyard said it has delivered the first of four ABS-classed spud barges to McDonough Marine Service, headquartered in Metairie, La.

The identical spud barges each measure 180’ by 54’ by 12.5’, have deck strength of 2,500 pounds PSF, and four spud wells. The remaining barges are on schedule for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The barges are being constructed at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, La., one of five Conrad shipyards located along the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast.

Patrick M. Stant, President of McDonough Marine Services, said, “Our company is committed to providing our clients with engineered barge design standards to address the changing requirements in our markets. Our new build campaigns will continue to improve the quality of assets for our chartering program.”