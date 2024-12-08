Wallenius Marine Tests Wind-Powered PCTC Design

Wallenius Marine is conducting advanced wind tunnel tests aimed at realising the world’s first wind-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The tests are being carried out in Gothenburg, Sweden, at one of Europe’s most advanced wind tunnels, with wind speeds of up to 250 km/h.

Wallenius Marine is gathered with experts from RISE KTH, and Oceanbird in Gothenburg for a series of tests that will confirm the design and contribute to the development of new data simulation models for wind-powered ships.

The tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (formerly SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model. The model weighs 1.2 tons and is used to simulate the full aerodynamic performance of the ship in the wind tunnel. Previously, wing sails have been tested independently without a hull, but this combination of hull and multiple wings in a large tunnel with a full-scale model makes this test unique.

The tests include:

• The interaction between the vessel's hull and six high-tech wing sails

• Testing the optimal distance between hull and wing for maximum performance

• Testing three different types of command bridges and their impact on the vessel's performance

• How "off-design conditions" affect the ship’s operation, such as when a wing sail is positioned at the wrong angle or location

• Data for the development of wing control systems.



