Korea Enters Icebreaker Construction Market

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed a contract with the Swedish Maritime Administration to build a dedicated icebreaker — worth $348.9 million — marking the first time a Korean shipyard has won a contract in the global icebreaker market.

Korea won on price competitiveness, delivery schedule, and technical capability.

Once in service, the vessel will operate in the Baltic Sea — handling icebreaking, fleet navigation support, towing, and ice management.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries says that it will now use this proven icebreaking capability to actively pursue the global market for naval vessels and special-purpose ships that require ice operations.



