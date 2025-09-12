Conrad Shipyard Amelia Achieves Two Years Without a Recordable Incident

Conrad Shipyard announced that its Amelia facility has achieved two consecutive years without a recordable incident. The Amelia facility is currently constructing YRBM vessels for the U.S. Navy, alongside projects for several valued commercial clients.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication and commitment of Conrad’s employees to maintaining high standards of workplace safety. Achieving zero recordable incidents over a two-year period in a shipyard environment is no small feat and demonstrates the safety culture that exists across the organization.

Conrad Shipyard has been recognized nationally for its safety performance, including awards from the Western Dredging Association (WEDA), the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), and the American Equity Underwriters (AEU). These honors underscore the company’s mission to reduce workplace incidents and foster a hazard-free environment for all. Conrad’s focus on safety aims to ensure not only the well-being of its employees, but also the safety of its customers, vendors, and subcontractors.