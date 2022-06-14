Conrad Shipyard Wins Safety Award

Conrad Shipyard, LLC, said it has been awarded a 2021 AEU Safety Award for the company’s strong commitment to safety in the workplace.

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc., the leading provider of workers’ compensation for waterfront employers, presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to its best performing members nationwide.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award which honors Conrad’s commitment to safety,” said Conrad’s CEO, Johnny Conrad. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our employees at every level to our safety program.”

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.