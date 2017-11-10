Metal Trades Delivers Construction Barge

Shipbuilder and Heavy Steel Fabricator Metal Trades, Inc., located on Yonges Island, SC has announced the launch of its largest ever built new construction barge.

This barge is 370’ x 59’ x 14’. It is designed to hold a total of 18- 60 foot rail cars capable of carrying cargo for up to 2298 Long Tons for New York New Jersey Rail, LLC (NYNJR), a short line railroad and wholly-owned entity of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Metal Trades, Inc. is contracted to build a total of two of these barges and the first of these barges is to be delivered next week. These barges will transport rail cars between Greenville Yard in Jersey City, NJ and the 65th Street Yard in Brooklyn, NY. This new barge will increase NYNJR’s capacity, improving goods movement and reducing traffic congestion in the Greater New York-New Jersey Metropolitan Area. This project is partially funded by the Federal Highway Administration through the United Stated Department of Transportation.

Metal Trades, Inc. (MTI) has been in business for 55 years and specializes in Government and Commercial Ship Repair, Specialty Barge/Marine Construction, and Heavy Steel Fabrication. MTI is a “go-to” source for steel fabrications requiring high quality, skilled craftsman. MTI partners with the industry’s finest marine designers and naval architects to allow us to meet unique design requirements. Heavy Steel Fabrication, Ship Repair, Ship Overhaul, and Barge Construction has been key segments of Metal Trades’ business with vast expertise with many types of commercial and military customers. Metal Trades is a fully certified Master Ship Repair Contractor for the U.S. Government and currently holds an ABR with NAVSEA. The yard is also a GSA Schedule 84 holder.