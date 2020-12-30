Construction of RoRo Ferry Powers Relaunch of Germany's FSG Shipyard

In a traditional keel-laying ceremony at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG), the first hull segment of the newbuilding number 782, weighing more than 50 tons, was lowered by crane onto the blocks. In accordance with maritime custom, a 1-euro coin was placed under the keel for good fortune. The keel laying of the RoRo ferry to be built was performed by Philipp Maracke, CEO of FSG, Klaus Müller, project manager of this newbuilding project at the classification society DNV GL, Thomas Jansen, chairman of the FSG works council, and Flensburg’s mayor Simone Lange.

A distanced keel laying ceremony at FSG: Flensburg’s Mayor Simone Lange, FSG’s CEO Philipp Maracke, Project Manager at DNV GL Klaus Müller, and Chairman of the Works Council Thomas Jansen. Photo credit: FSG/Marianne Lins



“For FSG, today’s keel-laying marks an important milestone, as this is the first order after restructuring and relaunching the shipyard in September 2020. This shipbuilding project is also significant for our 380 employees, who are now back to doing what they do best: building highly efficient ships,” said the shipyard’s CEO Philipp Maracke. The fact that this vessel is a proven design is of particular advantage both for the buyer as well as for FSG, he stressed. "As RoRo type 4100 was developed by us and built here repeatedly, we are very familiar with its construction. That makes it extraordinarily easy for the shipyard to ramp up.” The training of young skilled workers will also benefit: for the first time, trainees from the 3rd year of their apprenticeship will be deployed operationally in construction. Currently, a total of 36 young people are learning eight different professions at FSG.



IVP Ship Invest has ordered this RoRo ferry for completion by April 2022. In addition, the customer is placing an option for a second vessel. This order has a total volume of 140 million euros. IVP Ship Invest is a company owned by Lars Windhorst, founder of Tennor Holding. The commissioned 210-meter-long ship – FSG’s newbuilding number 782 – features low fuel consumption as well as an efficient, unique loading concept.





Technical data of the RoRo ferry newbuilding 782:

Length: 210 meters

Width: 26 meters

Gross registered tonnes: 32,770

Main engines output: 2 x 9,600 kW

Track meters: 4,007

35 cabins for 12 truck drivers and 34 crew





Philipp Maracke, CEO at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, during the coin ceremony. In the background: Flensburg’s Mayor Simone Lange

Photo credit: FSG/Marianne Lins