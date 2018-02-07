Marine Link
Wednesday, February 7, 2018

USCG Approves Meridian Global Consulting as TPO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 7, 2018

© Ernest Prim / Adobe Stock

The Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise (TVNCOE) posted on its website February 2, 2018, that the U.S. Coast Guard has approved Meridian Global Consulting, LLC as a third-party organization (TPO) to carry out certain functions in accordance with Subchapter M.
 
The current list of all Subchapter M approved TPOs is maintained on TVNCOE’s TPO webpage.
 
In accordance with 46 CFR 139.110, classification societies that are recognized and/or authorized meet the requirements of a TPO. These classification societies are approved by regulation to perform certain work as a TPO without further Coast Guard approval.
 
Organizations other than recognized and/or authorized classification societies that conduct TPO functions for towing vessels must be Coast Guard approved.
 
An organization seeking approval as a TPO under Subchapter M must at a minimum, submit an application package containing all the information listed in 46 CFR 139.120. The application package must be submitted to the Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise, which will review the information and determine if the organization meets the minimum standards for approval as a TPO. TPO approvals are granted for a period of five years.
