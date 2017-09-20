Kalmar, MSC Pact for Container-Handling Equipment

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to continue its cooperation with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) with a new order for container-handling equipment.

The order, comprising five Kalmar reachstackers and two empty container handlers, was booked in Cargotec's 2017 third quarter intake. Delivery will commence in Q4 2017 and continue into Q2 2018.

MSC, a world leader in global container shipping, has a network of over 480 offices in 155 countries and a fleet of 490 container vessels. As well as sea freight, the company offers integrated warehousing and haulage services. The new machines form part of a fleet renewal program and will be used for processing laden and empty containers at MSCs five terminal locations across South Africa

MSC chose to renew its fleet with Kalmar equipment based on the reliable and economic performance of their existing Kalmar machines. Kalmar's dedicated local team of technicians provides MSC with technical support, spare parts and training services.

The Kalmar DRT450 reachstacker and DCT90 empty container handlers purchased by MSC enable safe container handling combined with the high build quality, excellent reliability and low running costs that Kalmar is renowned for.

Sandra Sarno, Director, MSC, commented: "The trustworthy performance of our existing Kalmar machines played a major role in our decision to place this new order. We know that we can always rely on Kalmar equipment to provide cost-efficient operation and world-class reliability."