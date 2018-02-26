Navios Maritime Containers to Buy an Additional Boxship

Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it agreed to acquire a 2010-built, 4,250 TEU containership for $11.78 million.

The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, and no assurance can be provided that the acquisition will close.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in Q1 2018. Navios Containers expects to finance the acquisition with cash on its balance sheet and $6.0 million from an existing credit facility.

Following the acquisition, Navios Containers will own 22 vessels, totaling 93,130 TEU, with a current average fleet age of 9.8 years. Navios Containers has chartered-out 56.5% of its available days for 2018 and 18.7% of its available days for 2019.