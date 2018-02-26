Navios Maritime Containers to Buy an Additional Boxship
Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it agreed to acquire a 2010-built, 4,250 TEU containership for $11.78 million.
Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it agreed to acquire a 2010-built, 4,250 TEU containership for $11.78 million.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe