Monday, March 5, 2018

East Coast Storm Sweeps 70 Containers Overboard

March 5, 2018

File Image: The Madric Maersk, one of Maersk's largest boxships. CREDIT: Maersk

As many as 73 stray cargo containers pose threat to mariners off North Carolina.

 
The Coast Guard is warning mariners of navigation hazards after about 70 cargo containers fell off of a cargo ship Saturday night, about 17 miles off Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
 
The cargo ship Maersk Shanghai contacted watchstanders at Sector North Carolina’s command center via VHF-FM marine radio channel 16, notifying them that they lost approximately 70 to 73 cargo containers due to high winds and heavy seas.
 
The Coast Guard urges all mariners to transit this area with caution.
