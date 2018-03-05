East Coast Storm Sweeps 70 Containers Overboard

Related News

Krilo Jesenice: Village of the Cruisers

Driving south on the coastal highway from the ancient city of Split in Croatia in late October, one is amazed to come on a forest of masts.

Distillate Demand Boost from Shipping Sulphur Rules to be Brief

A sharp increase in demand for distillates following new shipping fuel rules will fade quickly, the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

Nakilat, Maran Ventures JV adds two vessels

Nakilat has expanded its joint venture partnership with Greek shipping company Maran Ventures Inc., to include two additional LNG vessels.

Exxon Quits Some Rosneft Joint Ventures Citing Sanctions

Exxon Mobil Corp will exit some joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft, citing Western sanctions first imposed in 2014, while…

West Phoenix to Drill in UK and Norway

Statoil and its partners have contracted the West Phoenix rig for exploration drilling on the U.K. and Norwegian continental…

CMA CGM BIANCA, Largest Ship to Call in Cameroon (Kribi)

The CMA CGM Group, a leader in maritime transport, announced the start of its commercial operations at the Kribi Container Terminal.

New Sponsor for Marine Science

International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s marine science advisory group, Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects…

Austal Wins $68m Ferry Contract

Following the Memorandum of Understanding of 8 December 2017, Austal has announced the award of a A$68 million contract to…

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 Mull Oil Services JV

Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services firm, and smaller peer Subsea 7 said on Friday they were entering exclusive…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Truman Strike Group Completes COMPTUEX

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing their Composite Training…