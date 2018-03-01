Marine Link
Global Ship Lease Acquires 2,800 TEU Containership

March 1, 2018

CMA CGM Matisse, a GSL ship. Photo by CMA CGM

 UK-based containership charter owner Global Ship Lease announced that it has agreed to acquire a 2005-built, 2,800 TEU containership for a purchase price of USD 11.3 million. 

 
Following delivery, which is expected to be during the second quarter of 2018 once the existing charter terminates, the vessel will be renamed and will commence charter employment with CMA CGM for a period of 12 months at a fixed rate of $9,000 per day. 
 
With this addition, the Company’s fleet will comprise 19 vessels with a total capacity of 85,112 TEU.
 
Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “We are pleased to have expanded our fleet in a strengthening market with the acquisition of this high-specification vessel at an attractive price. By utilizing both our strong balance sheet and our well-established commercial relationships, we were able to confidently pursue the acquisition, having already secured the vessel’s subsequent employment with a top-tier counterparty at an EBITDA positive level."
 
Ian added: "We remain optimistic for the continued tightening of the supply/demand balance for mid-sized and smaller vessels, and we will continue to pursue attractive, immediately accretive acquisition opportunities for the benefit of shareholders.”
 
Global Ship Lease owns 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, at December 31, 2017 of 13.0 years. All 18 vessels are currently fixed on time charters, 16 of which are with CMA CGM. 
 
The average remaining term of the charters at December 31, 2017 is 2.8 years or 3.2 years on a weighted basis, taking into account the charter extensions recently agreed for GSL Tianjin and OOCL Qingdao.
 
