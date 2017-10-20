Marine Link
Containership Receives a Special Welcome

October 20, 2017

  • To welcome the world’s largest containership OOCL Germany in Wilhelmshaven, EUROGATE employees use containers to write the ships TEU capacity "21413" near the vessel’s berthing area (Photo: EUROGATE)
  • OOCL Germany is the second ultra large container vessel (ULCV) in the Chinese shipping firm’s “G Class” (Photo: EUROGATE)
  • OOCL Germany called EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven for the first time on October 16, 2017 (Photo: EUROGATE)
The world’s largest containership received a special greeting when it arrived for the first time at Germany’s sole deepwater port.
 
On October 16, EUROGATE welcomed the 21,413 TEU OOCL Germany at its container terminal in Wilhelmshaven, where employees had arranged containers on the stowage area to write out the ship’s record-setting TEU capacity.
 
“Although we are in the meantime witnessing the world’s largest container vessels at Wilhelmshaven on a weekly basis, each occasion is still something very special,” said Mikkel Andersen, Managing Director of EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. “We are delighted that the world’s largest containership, with a capacity of 21,413 TEUs, is calling at Wilhelmshaven. We see this as a sign that our customer OOCL is very happy with the performance of the container terminal.”
 
OOCL Germany is second in a series of six “G Class” ultra large container vessels (ULCV) ordered by Chinese shipping firm Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL). It is currently sailing on its maiden voyage as part of the Asia-North Europe Loop 1 (LL1) and departed from Wilhelmshaven for Felixstowe on Monday night.
 
The series’ leading vessel, OOCL Hong Kong, was the world’s fist over 21,000 TEU and visited EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven for the first time on July 2.
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

