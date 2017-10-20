Containership Receives a Special Welcome

The world’s largest containership received a special greeting when it arrived for the first time at Germany’s sole deepwater port.

On October 16, EUROGATE welcomed the 21,413 TEU OOCL Germany at its container terminal in Wilhelmshaven, where employees had arranged containers on the stowage area to write out the ship’s record-setting TEU capacity.

“Although we are in the meantime witnessing the world’s largest container vessels at Wilhelmshaven on a weekly basis, each occasion is still something very special,” said Mikkel Andersen, Managing Director of EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. “We are delighted that the world’s largest containership, with a capacity of 21,413 TEUs, is calling at Wilhelmshaven. We see this as a sign that our customer OOCL is very happy with the performance of the container terminal.”

OOCL Germany is second in a series of six “G Class” ultra large container vessels (ULCV) ordered by Chinese shipping firm Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL). It is currently sailing on its maiden voyage as part of the Asia-North Europe Loop 1 (LL1) and departed from Wilhelmshaven for Felixstowe on Monday night.

The series’ leading vessel, OOCL Hong Kong, was the world’s fist over 21,000 TEU and visited EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven for the first time on July 2.