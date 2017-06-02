New Containerships for Eimskip, Arctic Line

Iceland’s Eimskip Ltd. and Greenland-based Royal Arctic Line A/S have ordered three new Arctic-capable 2,150 TEU containerships to be built at the Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China.

The new vessels, designed by Deltamarin to fit the two ship owners’ trading routes, will measure 180 meters in length and 31 meters breadth, larger than the current vessels in the trade.

The ice class ships will comply with the newly adopted IMO Polar Code. The vessels will also comply with IMO NOx TIER III requirements, equipped with built-in scrubber systems.

The design contract was signed by Deltamarin (China) Co., Ltd., and work will be carried out at the designer’s Shanghai office over an estimated period of eight months.