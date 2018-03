Diana Containerships Inc. said it has signed, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, two Memoranda of Agreement to sell Panamax containerships m/v Sagitta and the m/v Centaurus for $12.3 million each.

The 2010-built vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the buyer, an unaffiliated third party, by April 27, 2018.

With the sale, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of six container vessels, including four Post-Panamax and tow Panamax vessels.