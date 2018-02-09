Containerships, Viasea Join Forces on New Route

Shortsea vessel operators Containerships and Viasea Shipping have partnered up on a new route to Norway.

This partnership will enable the two shipping companies to offer, what they believe is, the market’s best shortsea solution between Norway, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Containerships has invested to a strong growth path with new LNG-vessels and trucks. The other focus has been to open new services in its main market area in the Baltics. “Opening a new service in Norway with a strong player like Viasea enables us to offer competitive solution to our customers right from the beginning and speeds up our growth”, says Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, CEO of Containerships plc.

Containerships and Viasea are both dedicated shortsea operators focusing on door-door services in Europe, within each of its segments and areas. An ambition to develop their services in new regions, is the main reason for this cooperation. Containerships are strong in the Baltic sea, whilst Viasea are mainly connecting UK and continental Europe to Norway, and together they will complement each other well.

“We are delighted to start our cooperation with Viasea with whom we are very close in terms of approach and service ambition. We are very excited to add the Norwegian market to our traditional areas that Finland, Russia, the Baltic States and Poland have been for the last 50 years.” Says Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, CEO Containerships.

“Although our companies are different in terms of size and age, we are quite similar in which services we offer. Both companies focus exclusively on the shortsea market – aiming for regularity and reliability. By combining our strengths and existing networks, we can offer a new alternative for our customers, as well as open up for new opportunities” states Morten Pettersen, Managing Director of Viasea.

The service will be a fixed weekly schedule with end of the week sailings from Klaipeda and Gdynia and an arrival in Oslo on Monday morning, ready for unloading. The transit time on this route is shorter and more predictable than most other freight alternatives. The first departure from Klaipeda will take place 5th April 2018.