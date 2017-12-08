BIMCO CEO Extends Contract 5 Years

BIMCO’s Secretary General & CEO, Angus Frew, will extend his contract to the end of 2022. His top priority in 2018 will be environmental legislation. Over the past four years, Frew has been instrumental in modernising BIMCO and in increasing its member-focus.

"Right now, is a very interesting time for shipping, and I am very happy to be offered the opportunity to extend my contract. I can continue to lead an organisation that has the practical expertise and the scope to make a real difference on crucial industry issues, for example, the current environmental discussions and the establishing of a greenhouse gas strategy and objectives for the shipping industry," says Angus Frew

BIMCO is the world’s largest international shipping association and is best known for drafting standard contracts for the maritime industry. Today, the organisation also works on policy issues for its members, has a hotline for contractual advice, publishes technical guides and market analysis, in addition to providing training in a variety of maritime topics.

BIMCO’s Executive Committee decided to ask Angus Frew to continue in his leadership role for another five years at their November 2017 meeting.

"Angus has been a strong and able Secretary General. He is hard working and has driven BIMCO in the right direction, with more focus on value for our members. I’m very happy that BIMCO has secured his continued service," says BIMCO President Anastasios Papagiannopoulos