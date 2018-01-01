Marine Link
Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Hyundai Glovis Bags $1.3bln Contract

January 1, 2018

Photo: Hyundai Glovis

Photo: Hyundai Glovis

 Hyundai Glovis, a logistics company headquartered in Seoul and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, has secured 1.42 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) in orders to ship vehicles, said a report in RTT News.

 
The auto freight unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group quoted as saying that the orders are to ship vehicles built by Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp.
 
The report said that, under the two separate deals, Hyundai Glovis said it is set to ship Hyundai and Kia cars to the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia until December 2019.
 
The two deals cover up to 60 percent of Hyundai and Kia's exports, respectively.
 
Last year, Hyundai Glovis signed a share purchase agreement with Eusu Ship Management Co., Ltd. to acquire 100% of its shares for KRW 11 billion for its enhancement of shipping business. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News