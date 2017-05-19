Idwal Marine Secures Ten Year Contract for Flag Services

Idwal Marine announced the signing of a new contract after tender process with the Isle of Man Ship Registry, for the provision of maritime support services, which has been inked for a 10 year term.

The Ship registry has developed a new General Inspection regime which is being carried out by the Ship Registry’s own team of surveyors and is supported globally by Idwal Marine in locations such as China, Singapore, Philippines, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, Spain and the USA by the Idwal Marine surveyor network.

This is a great achievement for Idwal Marine and the hard work now commences as we strive to ensure that our mutual cooperation benefits both the Ship registry and their clients.

Nick Owens, Director of Idwal Marine said: “We are building on many years of cooperation with the Isle on Man Ship registry, during which time we have developed a deep professional understanding of their business and have adapted our services to ensure that we fit their needs exactly. We are looking forward to many more years of successful cooperation”

As a global provider of ship inspections and surveys Idwal Marine has access to a high quality pool of global survey resources and we are able to mobilise our surveyors quickly and at competitive rates.

Idwal Marine also continues to support other British Red Ensign Group members with Maritime support services, including; Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Bermuda Ship Registry and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands