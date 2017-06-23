Metal Shark Wins $54 Mln US Navy Contract

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark said it has been awarded a contract worth up to $54 million from the U.S. Navy to build Near Coastal Patrol Vessels (NCPVs) for U.S. partner nations through the Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Metal Shark’s proposal was selected by Naval Sea Systems Command from a field of six competing shipyards.

Under the terms of the award, Metal Shark will build up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class welded aluminum cutters for the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala and other U.S. partner nations. Metal Shark will also supply electro-optical infrared sensors, diagnostic equipment, in-country reactivation, crew familiarization and test support to NCPV operators.

The new vessels are based on Damen Shipyards’ Stan Patrol 2606 design, tailored by Metal Shark to suit the requirements of the NCPV mission. The versatile cutter can accommodate a wide range of mission profiles including search and rescue, border patrol, police and customs duties, counter-narcotics operations and securing waters of economic importance.

Key attributes of Damen’s Stan Patrol 2606 include excellent performance and seakeeping, large payload capacity, economical operating cost and proven durability, according to the shipbuilder. Metal Shark has applied its own enhancements to Damen’s standardized patrol platform to provide the crew-friendly functionality found on other Metal Shark patrol craft.

“The NCPV award is the first result of a multi-year collaboration between Damen and Metal Shark,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “The Damen team has consistently provided us with outstanding technical support, their designs are thoroughly proven in service across a range of markets, and their global service network has proven to be a very powerful selling feature.”

“Metal Shark has long impressed us with their ambitious growth and their considerable engineering resources,” said Jan van Hogerwou, Damen Shipyards’ North American VP of New Construction. He added that Damen and Metal Shark will continue to collaborate on other future opportunities.

The NCPV fleet will be built at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La. waterfront shipyard, which recently completed the on-time delivery of six 88-foot, high-speed passenger vessels for New York City’s new NYC Ferry Service, and also delivered the first six of eighteen 45’ patrol boats to the Vietnam Coast Guard.