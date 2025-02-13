Contract Signed to Build 130m ‘Hydrogen-Ready’ High-Speed Ferry

Austal Limited said that Austal Australasia has been awarded a contract valued between A$265 and A$275 million by Gotlandsbolaget of Sweden for the design and construction of a 130-m combined cycle, ‘hydrogen-ready’ vehicle passenger ferry.

Part of Gotlandsbolaget’s ‘Horizon X’ program, the high-speed ROPAX catamaran will be the largest vessel ever constructed by Austal, and feature a unique, highly efficient combined cycle propulsion system that includes both gas and steam turbines – reportedly a first for high-speed craft.

With a capacity to transport up to 1,500 passengers, cargo, and 400 vehicles, the ‘Horizon X’ multi-fuel catamaran will be designed by Austal with construction at the Austal Philippines shipyard commencing the first half of CY2026; using “green aluminum”, produced using energy efficient processes and technologies that use less carbon, resulting in lower emissions. Construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-2028.

"Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project that is going to re-define commercial ferry capabilities, with a multi-fuel and hydrogen-capable combined cycle powerplant and a class-leading, efficient hull design,: said Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg. “The flexible fuel technology demonstrated in Horizon X is leading the transition to the decarbonization of commercial ferries, and we’re proud to be at the forefront, partnering with Gotlandsbolaget to deliver this industry-leading new ferry.

Gotlandsbolaget Chief Executive Officer Håkan Johansson said “Horizon X is not only designed for speed and efficiency but also sustainability, as it incorporates cutting-edge green technology, including a hydrogen-ready, highly efficient gas turbine propulsion system. “This vessel is a key step in our strategy to achieve climate-neutral operations, utilizing lightweight green aluminum and advanced hydrodynamic design to minimize fuel consumption and emissions.

Austal and Gotlandsbolaget first announced plans to develop the 130-metre multifuel high-speed vehicle passenger ferry design, with the flexibility to operate on various fuel types, including hydrogen, in April 2023. Since then, Austal and Gotland Tech Development, a part of Gotlandsbolaget, have engaged with technology providers worldwide to select preferred main equipment and define system arrangements. This has included the development of a unique propulsion system arrangement that repurposes engine exhaust to contribute to vessel propulsion and reduce emissions. In October 2024, the project gained approval in principle from DNV, with the vessel design being confirmed as complying in principle with rules relating to gas-fuelled ship installations (hydrogen) and the International Code of Safety of Ships Using Gases or Other Low Flashpoint Fuels.