Contract Signed for In-Service Support of FREMM Frigates

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), the joint venture owned by Fincantieri and Leonardo, has signed the Through Life Sustainment Management (TLSM 2) in-service support contract with OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation). This marks the continuation of a long-standing strategic collaboration that began with the delivery of the first FREMM-class frigates and their related logistical support.

TLSM2 is an in-service support contract for all systems and equipments on FREMM units built and delivered by OSN to the Italian Navy.

The agreement, signed by Giovanni Sorrentino, CEO of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, and Joachim Sucker, Director of OCCAR, is valued at approximately USD$887 million (€764 million). Concurrently, sub-contracts are being finalized with Fincantieri and Leonardo, worth approximately USD$307 million (€265 million) and USD$220 million (€190 million), respectively, alongside other sector players including MBDA, Elettronica, and TMDS.

This contract represents a major step forward in enhancing the FREMM fleet's operational readiness and maintenance capabilities, a technological benchmark for the Italian Navy. Other industrial partners involved include MBDA, Elettronica, and several small and medium sized enterprises from Italy's naval and electronics sectors.

With a duration of five and a half years, TLSM2 introduces an integrated and innovative model of cooperation among national and foreign industry players and the Italian Navy, aimed at optimizing the efficiency and resilience of the national logistics system.

A key element of the program is the integration of industry and its personnel into the Navy's processes, information systems, and facilities, with a particular focus on improving materials management and preventive maintenance planning. In this context, the consistent use of the Navy's digital platforms for service execution and reporting and the support of the navy personnel is also essential.

Engineering support also plays a central role in the program, with the goal of optimizing the overall naval support system, including onshore-based activities or specific structural interventions. Major maintenance will be scheduled and carried out during planned unit downtimes, ensuring fleet availability and minimizing operational impact.

The renewal of the TLSM contract confirms the close collaboration among OSN, Fincantieri, Leonardo, OCCAR, and the Italian Navy.