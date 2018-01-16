Navy Repair Contracts Awarded

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4419); Continental Maritime of San Diego, San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4420); and General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4421), are being awarded firm-fixed price modifications to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts to exercise option period two for the accomplishment of complex emergent and continuous maintenance and Chief of Naval Operations availabilities on amphibious ships (LPD, LSD, LHA and LHD) homeported in San Diego, California. The exercising of these options ensures continued facilities and human resources capable of completing complex emergent and continuous maintenance, repair, modernization and Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities on amphibious ships assigned to or visiting the port of San Diego, California. The option period two estimated cumulative ceiling value is $157,977,304. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by March 2019. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be obligated under each contract’s prospective delivery orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.