Piraeus Port Contracts Huawei to Upgrade Network

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) SA and the Huawei Technologies SA are pleased to announce the contract conclusion for the modernization of the PPA network infrastructure.

Huawei Technologies SA, after an international open tender, undertook the project of redesigning and replacement of the PPA's network infrastructure.

More specifically, Huawei Greece, using optimal international practices and utilizing the latest technology products and solutions of the Group, will replace the existing network infrastructure of PPA, aiming to satisfy the requirements of the biggest port of Greece.

PPA SA, by modernizing its network infrastructure, will enjoy network services of guaranteed availability, high-speed data rates from 20Gbps up to 80Gbps, capable of supporting any future need as well as shielding against network threats.

The CEO of PPA, Captain Fu Chengqiu said, “PPA SA with this important cooperation with Huawei is taking another step towards a new era of providing high quality services, using the most advanced IT communication solutions”.

Chenle, Managing Director of Huawei Greece, said, “We are very pleased that Huawei Greece will actively contribute to the modernization of Piraeus Port Authority, the largest port of the country"

Chenle added: "In accordance to the range of the operational sectors of PPA (Container, Cruise, Passenger and Car Stations), and the particular demands in the areas of performance, reliability, and security of its network infrastructure, Huawei will provide solutions based on the best international design practices and the Group’s latest technology products in order to meet PPA’s operational demands.”