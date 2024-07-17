Cooper Marine Adds Towboat David J. Cooper Jr.

Cooper Marine announced it has added the 4,200-horsepower towing vessel David J. Cooper Jr. to its fleet.

Homeported in Mobile, Ala., the towboat will be used for transporting cargo on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

The vessel is equipped with twin Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines with Reintjes WWAF873 gears delivering its propulsion. The electrical systems are powered by a pair of John Deere 6081 engines with Magna Plus generators. The 120- by 34-foot towboat has accommodations for eight crew members.

“The addition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. further solidifies Cooper Marine’s longstanding commitment to deliver the industry’s most efficient and safe barge transportation in the region,” said Matt Powell, managing director of Cooper Marine. “Cooper Marine’s action-oriented management team looks forward to ensuring it delivers the industry’s best service for many years to come.”

“Cooper Marine is dedicated to going above and beyond for our customers, and our acquisition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. proves that we will continue to deliver the highest results for generations to come,” said Angus R. Cooper III, president of The Cooper Group.

The acquisition expands Cooper Marine’s fleet to 42 towing vessels across America’s inland waterway system.