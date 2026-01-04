Coral Adventurer Detained After PNG Grounding

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has detained the Australian flagged vessel Coral Adventurer, that grounded on December 27 off the coast in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The Coral Adventurer was carrying 80 passengers and 44 staff when it ran aground on a coral reef about 90 kilometers from Lae.

No injuries have been reported, and the vessel has been refloated.

AMSA detained the vessel based on the “reasonable suspicion that it is not seaworthy due to potential damage sustained during the grounding” and that it is sub‑standard as a result of failures in the implementation of its Safety Management System under the International Safety Management Code.





