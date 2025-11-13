Cornwall Marine Network Hits Milestone of 5,000 New Jobs

Cornwall Marine Network has hit a milestone as it announces it has created 5,000 new marine sector jobs in the region.

Cornwall Marine Network is a not-for-profit marine trade organization that supports marine businesses in Cornwall UK through a unique combination of innovation support, skills training and apprenticeships as well as securing grant funding to help businesses grow.

“There is no other privately owned non-profit marine network in the UK or Europe that has achieved the size, scale and impact that we have. Since 2005, we have attracted more than £42 million of direct investment into Cornwall’s marine sector and as a result we have supported businesses to create 5,000 new jobs through our funded projects and our pioneering apprenticeship scheme," said CEO Paul Wickes MBE. "We have also worked in partnership with national colleagues and over 90 European project partners to share best practice.”