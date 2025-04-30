Corvus Battery System Tapped for New LNG Container Vessels

Matson Navigation Company’s three new 3600 TEU Aloha Class containerships, the largest container ships built in the United States, will use Kongsberg Maritime Hybrid Electrical Systems that incorporate Corvus Energy Orca ESS, the ships designed by KOMAC.

With a carrying capacity of 3,600 TEU, the 854-ft (260-m) containerships are the largest of the type being built in the U.S. Matson is expanding its fleet of two Aloha Class vessels with the addition of three, new Jones Act-compliant container ships.

The vessels will feature a next-generation, LNG-ready design that is optimized for energy efficiency and emissions reduction. Equipped with “green ship technology” and dual fuel engines, the ships will be able to operate using either conventional marine fuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The new LNG-powered container ships play a key role in Matson’s emissions reduction strategy. The company set corporate goals to achieve a 40% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) fleet emissions by 2030 and net-zero Scope 1 GHG emissions by 2050.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply a range of integrated technologies designed to optimize energy use and reduce emissions. Notably, each of the three new container ships will be equipped with a Kongsberg Maritime Hybrid Electrical System packaged solution that includes a Corvus Energy ESS.

Each ship will be outfitted with a 1492 kWh Corvus Orca system, a system installed onboard more than 700 maritime vessels today.

Construction is underway at Hanwha Philly Shipyard for the first of the three new container ships, with vessels scheduled for delivery to Matson in 2026 and 2027.



