Bureau Veritas Expands Offshore Services with New Asia Hub

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has launched an Offshore Center of Excellence in Asia Pacific to support offshore energy projects.

The center will combine regional teams in Singapore, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur with the company’s global technical network to support oil and gas and offshore renewable energy developments.

The initiative comes as offshore projects increase in scale and complexity, requiring coordinated expertise across multiple disciplines and supply chains.

Bureau Veritas said the center will provide a single hub for services including classification, certification, verification and advisory support across offshore assets such as FPSOs, floating wind turbines and drilling units.

The center will support project development from early-stage feasibility through to construction and operations, including regulatory compliance, engineering analysis and sustainability advisory.

“The development of offshore energy is increasingly shaped by complex industrial ecosystems, where oil and gas and renewable energy projects are closely interconnected. With our Offshore Center of Excellence in Asia Pacific, Bureau Veritas is bringing together expertise across our businesses to support clients throughout the entire value chain, helping them manage risk, ensure compliance and deliver projects safely and efficiently,” said Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials & Commodities.

“Asia Pacific is home to so many of the key players, innovators and projects in offshore. The launch of our new Offshore Center of Excellence strengthens our ability to support clients on the ground, where projects are designed and delivered.

“By combining strong local expertise with our global technical network, and leveraging initiatives such as our Future Shipping Team to drive innovation and collaboration, we provide integrated services across a wide range of offshore assets,” added Alex Gregg-Smith, President, Marine & Offshore.

Bureau Veritas noted the move is aimed at helping clients navigate supply chain challenges and support the growing demand for offshore energy.