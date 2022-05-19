Corvus Energy to Open US Battery Factory

Corvus Energy, supplier of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for marine applications, announced plans to open a new factory in the state of Washington to help meet demand for marine BESS in the Americas as the marine industry accelerates its adoption of decarbonization technology to meet global emissions reduction targets.

The manufacturing facility—located just north of Seattle in the Port of Bellingham—will have an annual capacity of 200 MWh of stored energy capacity as forecasts predict a huge increase in demand as decarbonization pushes forward—estimating a $800 million market for maritime energy storage systems in 2030.

Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, said, “We have seen a significant uptake in orders from the U.S. market as well as a growing commitment from the government and industry players on reducing GHG emissions. Increased capacity and production flexibility will be key to meeting anticipated growth. The U.S. factory, along with a more robust sales and service organization, will ensure that we can meet American shipowner’s goals and market demand, providing better services to the U.S. maritime industry.

“Washington State was a natural choice for Corvus due to the presence of a strong maritime cluster, the state’s focus on green shipping, and the proximity to our large team near Vancouver, Canada,” Bjørkeli said. “We know that a U.S. presence and close collaboration with shipyards, shipowners, Washington Maritime Blue and other suppliers and service providers foster innovation across the entire industry and build valuable competence. This will work as an accelerator to create local, green jobs.”

The Corvus Energy Storage Systems are already deployed to more than 30 vessels in North America, as well as 29 hybrid port cranes and 11 land-based drilling rigs, the company said, adding it has recently seen increased demand in the tug industry. Corvus is currently involved in projects to develop the first all-electric tugs in both Canada and the U.S.: the HaiSea Marine tugs will serve the LNG export terminal in Kitimat BC and the Crowley e-Wolf currently being built at Master Boatbuilders will serve the port of San Diego.

in particular, Corvus said it expects continued strong growth offshore wind and oil and gas support vessels, tugs and workboats, Ro-Pax and Ro-Ro ferries, tour boats and passenger ferries, and coastal and inland cargo vessels.

