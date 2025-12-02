Nippon Paint Marine Taps Lloyd’s Register to Assess Hull Coatings

Nippon Paint Marine has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Lloyd’s Register Advisory to assess long-term speed-loss performance of its FASTAR and AQUATERRAS hull coatings in service.

Lloyd’s Register Advisory, which provides independent ship-performance consultancy, will evaluate how the coatings perform over time under the ISO 19030 measurement standard. The study is intended to create a validated, impartial benchmark for shipowners comparing coating efficiency, fuel savings and emissions reduction.

The data-driven assessment will cover a wide range of vessel types coated with FASTAR or AQUATERRAS, including container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, VLCCs, vehicle carriers and cruise ships. Performance will be analyzed across different routes and operating profiles to isolate environmental effects and quantify hull degradation.

Lloyd’s Register will combine noon reports, high-frequency vessel data, AIS tracking and metocean inputs to build a long-term performance database.

The collaboration will focus on Nippon Paint Marine’s flagship coatings - AQUATERRAS, a biocide-free fouling protection product based on patented polymer and micro-domain technology, and FASTAR, a low-friction antifouling coating using a hydrophilic-hydrophobic nanodomain structure.

"We look forward to working with Nippon Paint Marine to develop this technical collaboration and realize an independent assessment for their hull coating performance. Our technical expertise and impartiality underpin our commitment to delivering analyses to the highest standard.

“We are delighted that Nippon Paint Marine has placed their trust in us to provide a performance verification assessment of their hull coatings,” said Goh Chung Hun, Lloyd’s Register Strategic Business Partner (Singapore).