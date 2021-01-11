Corvus' Energy Storage Systems for Harvey Gulf's Offshore Vessels

Corvus Energy, an energy storage solutions provider for the offshore energy industry, has won a contract with Wärtsilä to deliver its Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for the offshore support vessel fleet operated by U.S.-based Harvey Gulf.

According to Corvus, the orders follow the successful sea trial of Harvey Energy, the first-ever LNG-battery hybrid retrofit of a platform supply vessel (PSV) in the Americas. Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry has reported that clients and investors are increasingly demanding energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

He said: “This fleet of vessels will be crucial in assisting our clients’ efforts to achieve net carbon zero, and we will continue to listen to them and invest in technology that will assist with their goals.”

Wärtsilä will integrate the battery-based ESSs, each with a capacity of 745 kWh, into their LNG-fueled hybrid-electric propulsion system. The ESS and Wärtsilä Energy Management System (EMS) will allow the vessels to operate in Dynamic Position mode on a single-engine augmented by battery power, to operate more efficiently in transit and other operational modes, and to operate on battery power only when stationary.

Wärtsilä again selected Corvus Energy’s Orca Energy ESS as the battery type for this application.

"Its robust design, high C-rate, and proven performance make it the ideal fit for the critical role it serves meeting demanding load profiles on the offshore platform supply vessels," Corvus said of its Orca system.

“We are very proud and pleased to be selected again by Harvey Gulf and Wärtsilä,” says Sveinung Odegard, Vice President Sales North America and President of Corvus Energy, USA. “Our technology, understanding of customer needs and commitments towards lifecycle support is again being acknowledged by receiving this order. We look forward to continuing serving the integrator and vessel owner in the years to come.”

The four LNG-battery hybrid vessels Harvey Liberty, Harvey Power, Harvey Freedom, and Harvey America will be fitted with the 1100VDC – 745 kWh ESSs in 2021 and are expected to go into service in early 2022.