COSCO Launches Aframax Green Adventure for Aegean Shipping

A newbuild aframax tanker Green Adventure was launched for Aegean Shipping at the Cosco Yangzhou shipyard in China's Jiangdu District on Monday. The 112,500 DWT crude oil tanker is scheduled to be delivered later this year.

The vessel is one of four currently being built for the Greek shipping company at Cosco Yangzhou. Aegean ordered the first two ships in September 2020 and exercised an option for the third and fourth in December of the same year. Aegean has ordered 12 consecutive vessels from COSCO Group yards over the last five years.

The series' first ship, Green Admire, was launched in January and is scheduled to be delivered in June. Steel cutting ceremonies were held for Green Azure and Green Anax in December and February respectively. Aegean expects to take delivery of all four ships by March 2023.

Each of the tankers is classed by Bureau Veritas and certified with "the highest ECO friendly class notations", according to Aegean Shipping, which touts up to 30% reduced fuel consumption compared to previous generation vessels.