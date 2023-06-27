COSCO Shipping Launches Smart Sailing Platform

COSCO Shipping Ship Services has launched a Smart Sailing platform which includes a CII digital toolbox, an intelligent anti-collision solution, and a crew behavior recognition solution.

The Smart Sailing platform aims to improve ship service levels and capabilities. Initial focus has been on low-carbon operations, navigation safety and smart supply chains. The platform uses artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things and other new-generation information technologies.

In the future, COSCO Shipping Ship Services aims to develop more advanced and smarter products for the entire ship life cycle.

Earlier in June COSCO Shipping released its diversified logistics services platform One-Station. The first-phase products launched include a "one-stop" online solution for customs affairs, a "one-stop warehouse" service solution that integrates VR online viewing of warehouses, a "one-stop vehicle" road transportation solution and a "one-stop" full-process solution.



