COSCO Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready General Cargo Ship

COSCO SHIPPING Special Carriers has taken delivery of its second 68,000ton ice-class multi-purpose general cargo and pulp carrier, Green Kotka.

The methanol-ready ship is the second in a series of ships built by Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry. The series of ships are claimed to be the world's largest ice-class multi-purpose pulp ship built and delivered in China.

The Green Kotka is 226.8 meters (744 feet) long and has a design speed of 14.8 knots. The ship meets the requirements of CCS B1 ice area symbol and category C polar certificate and can sail in open waters and oceans with an ice layer less than 80cm (31 inches).

The deck of the ship is equipped with four single-unit cranes, which can meet the loading requirements of pulp customers, as well as the loading requirements of super-long and heavy-duty large-scale equipment, and can flexibly load goods of different sizes such as wind power equipment and locomotives. In order to ensure the safety of new energy vehicle transportation, this series of ships has added a "one-to-one" temperature detection and early warning system.

The Green Kotka will sail to Victoria Harbor after being loaded with cargo.

Green Kemi, the first vessel in the series, was delivered in July 2023. Since its maiden voyage to participate in China's new energy vehicle export special class (Suzhou Port), it is currently sailing on the route to Brazil.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operates 20 62,000-ton ships, and the company is planning to build vessels with capacity of 72,000 tons, 77,000 tons and 85,000 tons as well.



