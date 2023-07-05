Costamare Names Peter Lund Chief Commercial Officer

Shipowner Costamare has appointed Peter Lund as Chief Commercial Officer. He is expected to take up his position with Costamare in October 2023.

Lund is currently Vice President, Head of Chartering of A.P. Moller-Maersk in Copenhagen, and has worked for a total of 24 years in the A.P. Moller group of companies in different geographic locations.

Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Costamare, said, “We are very pleased to welcome back Mr. Lund as the new Chief Commercial Officer of our company. His broad international shipping background and detailed knowledge of several of our target segments will be very valuable for us as we continue our profitable growth and diversification.”

Costamare currently owns and time charters out a fleet of 71 containerships and 43 bulk carriers, including one dry bulk vessel it has agreed to sell.