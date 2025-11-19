COWI Supports Landsvirkjun in Delivering Iceland’s First Large-Scale Wind Farm

COWI’s supervision and advisory role in the Vaðölduver project marks the first integration of wind energy into Iceland’s electricity generation portfolio. The 120 MWwind farm, led by Landsvirkjun, is the country’s first commercial-scale wind development.

The project represents a significant step forward for Iceland’s renewable energy sector, introducing wind power as a new and complementary source alongside the nation’s well-established hydropower and geothermal systems.

The Vaðölduver wind farm, located near Sultartangi Hydropower Station in South Iceland, will have an installed capacity of 120 MW and is projected to begin operations in 2026–2027. Once operational, it will supply clean electricity to households and industry, contributing to increasing national energy needs while supporting Iceland’s climate goals and long-term sustainability plans.

COWI has been involved in the project from its earliest stages and prepared the original Environmental Impact Assessment in 2016 and now provides comprehensive site supervision and quality oversight during construction. More than 40 specialists from across COWI are contributing expertise in civil and structural engineering, turbine installation oversight, electrical systems, environmental and safety management, and rigorous quality and progress monitoring

As well as securing energy security the project demonstrates a feasible technical and regulatory pathway for wider deployment. It also provides a practical model to inform future national planning as Iceland considers further wind developments.