Baker Hughes to Supply Tech for Offshore LNG Project in Texas

Baker Hughes has secured a contract to supply gas compression and power generation technology for ST LNG’s proposed 8.4 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal offshore Matagorda in Texas.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide two LM6000PF gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor trains and three NovaLT16 gas turbine generator packages for the first phase of the project, which is expected to deliver 2.1 MTPA as part of a planned four-phase development.

The project, located in U.S. federal waters, is progressing toward a final investment decision, with Baker Hughes expected to recognize orders associated with the agreement as development advances.

The proposed terminal will consist of up to four liquefaction units installed on fixed platforms, each with a nominal capacity of 2.1 MTPA, with initial production from the first phase targeted for mid-2030.

“As we advance toward completion of the project’s first phase, selecting proven technology from a reliable partner with deep domain expertise is essential. Baker Hughes’ extensive experience across LNG projects, including complex offshore environments, provides confidence that the ST LNG facility will achieve first LNG in the second quarter of 2030.

“Their ability to deliver a comprehensive equipment solution, combined with their commitment to supporting project development, is a key enabler in advancing our deepwater LNG port,” said Sharad Tak, Chief Executive Officer of ST LNG.

“Our LNG solutions portfolio is designed to support a wide range of operational requirements, from large-scale onshore facilities to specialized offshore applications such as ST LNG’s. We look forward to working closely with ST LNG to deliver reliable, efficient and lower-carbon solutions,” added Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.