Cox Marine Expands North American Dealer Network

Ring Power, a distributor of Cox Marine diesel outboards, announced the continued expansion of its North American and Caribbean dealer network. In the past few months, it's welcomed an array of new partners, including:

United States Dealers:

● Heavy Duty Systems, New York, N.Y.

● Legasea Marine, Yorktown, Va.

● All Star Marine, Baltimore, Md.

● JetSki Miami, Miami Fla.

Puerto Rico Dealer:

● Dalco Power

Dominican Republic:

● Nautimar

Pat Bucci, Vice President and General Manager of the Cox Marine division of Ring Power, said, “These new dealers reflect a strategic initiative to expand the accessibility of Cox Marine Diesel Outboard engines. This move aims to make Cox Marine Diesel engines available to boating enthusiasts across various regions.”

In addition, Bucci highlighted the significance of appointing dealers in the Caribbean, noting that it represents a crucial advancement in extending Cox Marine's presence beyond the United States.